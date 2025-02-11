Jiu-Jitsu National Team Heads To Thailand To Participate In Asian Championships
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team began arriving in Bangkok on Monday to participate in the 2nd Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship (U16 and U18) and the 1st Asian Cup (U14), which will be held from 13th to 15th February.
The team, comprising both male and female athletes, aims to continue its dominance in Asia and build on its success from last year’s championship in Abu Dhabi.
Ibrahim Al Hosani, the Under 14 team’s coach, said, “We are approaching the championship fully prepared.
Over the past few weeks, we have focused on intensive training to develop the athletes’ technical and tactical abilities. It is the first time that the Under-14 team is participating in the championships, and it aligns with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s vision to nurture young talent and expand the sport’s reach.
“This participation provides young athletes with valuable experience in a competitive environment, helping them refine their skills and strategies.
It is also a key step in preparing a new generation of champions to represent the country in major international championships.”
Pedro Damasceno, coach of the youth team, added: “We have chosen a strong team to be part of the championship.
The athletes were selected through a rigorous process and followed training programmes that focused on both individual and group strategies, as well as adapting to different competition styles. The team enters the championship with high ambitions to maintain its strong performances in Asia, relying on fitness, combat skills, and teamwork.”
