Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th April, 2023 (WAM) – The highly anticipated final rounds of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup are set to take place at Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City starting tomorrow, Friday. On the first day of the event, athletes in the under-16 and under-18 age brackets will compete for medal glory and attractive prize money. The boys' under-16 finals will see Al Ain and Al Wahda face off against each other, while the girls' competition will also feature an exciting encounter between Baniyas and Al Jazira. The under-18 finals for both boys' and girls' divisions will be contested between Al Ain and Baniyas, promising an unforgettable display of intense competition. The under-14 and adult categories will compete on the second day of the tournament.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the success achieved by the tournament at all levels. “The President’s Cup is equivalent in importance to the largest international tournaments, due to the remarkable participation of elite players in the clubs and academies all over the UAE. The presence of a large number of national team members gives the competition a lasting flavor,” he said.



Al Shamsi also stressed the strong participation of the clubs and the public presence in the stands throughout the tournament, as well as the accuracy and high professionalism in organising the event.

Expressing his confidence in his team, Al-Wahda coach Gabriel Figueiro noted that his players are fully prepared to participate in the finals. “Al-Wahda has made fantastic preparations for the upcoming season, and I am confident that my players are ready to compete at the highest level in the President’s Cup finals,” he said. “We have the strength and the determination to achieve great things for Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu in this year's edition of the prestigious event.”

Elsewhere, Al Ain Club’s coach, Yuri Alves, has confirmed his side is well-equipped to clinch the championship title. He highlighted that mental exercises were given equal importance as tactical and physical exercises, as the performance in jiu-jitsu heavily relies on the mental strength of the player. “We have worked hard on improving the mental toughness of our players, and I am confident that they are ready to give their best in the finals,” Alves said.

