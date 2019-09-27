UrduPoint.com
Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship Opens In Al Ain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:45 AM

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship returned to Al Ain and opened today at the UAE University sports Hall for three whole days.

The tournament, the opening of which was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, features several categories and ages for both males and females.

Participating young and adult athletes from all categories are affiliated for the current year under the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. All participating academies are registered in order for students to take part in the competition.

The tournament is open to infants, junior kids and adult males and females of all belt categories (coloured, white and black belts).

