Jiu-Jitsu tournament brings international competitors to Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) AJP Tour Russia National Jiu-Jitsu Championship, one of the largest jiu-jitsu tournaments in Russia, took place in the country’s capital, Moscow.

Athletes from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, Russia, and other countries competed in the event, according to tv BRICS.

The tournament holds significant importance for athletes aiming to earn points for the upcoming AJP World Professional Championship, set to be held in Abu Dhabi in November.

One of the Brazilian participants, Matheus Silva, who won the blue belt in the 94 kg category, shared his impressions of the event.

"Being in Russia again is amazing. I hope to come for the AJP Grand Slam this year," he said.

The representative of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro League in Russia and President of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Bulat Atlasov, stated that more than 15 competitions are planned in the country this year.

Following the tournament, athletes were awarded medals, while the winners of the 2023/2024 season received commemorative trophies.