Joint Coalition Destroy 2 Houthi Ballistic Missiles, 6 Drones Launched Towards Kingdom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 11:15 AM

Joint Coalition destroy 2 Houthi ballistic missiles, 6 drones launched towards Kingdom

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles and six explosive drones launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki Al Maliki said on Monday.

The attacks were launched from Sana'a and deliberately targeted Saudi civilians and civilian objects, Al Maliki said in a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

He added that the militia was "deliberately escalating hostilities" in Yemen and neighbouring countries using ballistic missiles and drones, noting that the Joint forces will continue to foil threats through "monitoring, destruction and tackling them within areas under the Houthi militia’s control."

More Stories From Middle East

