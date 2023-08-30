Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces findings of gas station safety campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) The Joint Committee for Security and Safety, representing the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and strategic partners, announced that the initial findings from their joint national security and safety awareness campaign at gas stations have shown significant success since its launch on 26th July.

The campaign has effectively improved the commitment of drivers and visitors to adhere to safety protocols at these stations.

Conducted in association with ADNOC Distribution, Emarat, and ENOC, the campaign foresees even better outcomes as more participants engage and users at the stations diligently follow safety guidelines. This reflects the campaign's effectiveness in enhancing safety standards, safeguarding lives and assets, and solidifying the UAE's reputation as one of the world's most secure nations.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “In the span of just four years, the campaign has solidified its reputation as a pivotal safety and security awareness initiative in the region, specifically for gas stations. This year, it continues to shine by effectively informing gas station patrons about best practices and guidelines, ensuring their safety as well as that of the station personnel.”

He continued, “ADNOC Distribution will spare no effort to support this campaign and its noteworthy successes, in line with our steadfast commitment to a comprehensive health, safety, and environmental policy and our endeavour to bolster safety protocols and awareness at our stations.”

Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director-General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), highlighted the campaign's significant impact since its inception. He said, “The promising results achieved underscore the campaign's pivotal role in promoting adherence to safety and security protocols among gas station users in the UAE.

It provides clear instructions and best practices at service stations, especially when refuelling vehicles, to ensure utmost security and safety.”

He further stressed, “Prioritising the well-being of the community remains at the core of our operations. With this ethos, we persistently back our strategic partnership and support the 2023 Joint National Awareness Campaign for Security and Safety at Gas Stations during the summer to ensure the happiness, safety, and security of both gas station customers and the dedicated staff.”

Meanwhile, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, “Safety at petrol stations is a shared responsibility, demanding the collective effort and adherence of both customers and employees to rigorous security and safety standards. The campaign's results underscore its crucial role in fostering this collective sense of duty and educating users on the precautions necessary to ensure their security and safety at the stations.”

He stressed that safety will always be paramount across all facets of ENOC Group's operations, given its direct influence on the group's endeavours, its workforce, and the broader community.

Al Falasi lauded the relentless dedication of the Joint Committee on Security and Safety in driving the campaign to success, highlighting its vital role in educating the public on the repercussions of incorrect practices at petrol stations.

The campaign is set to run until 25th September, 2023, offering guidelines to guarantee security and safety at gas stations. These include reducing speed to 20 km/h upon entering the station, avoiding exiting the vehicle unless absolutely necessary, abstaining from smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring the fuel tank is securely sealed.