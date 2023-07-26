Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at petrol stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) The Joint Committee for Security and Safety has officially launched the fourth edition of the national awareness campaign for security and safety at petrol stations for summer 2023, under the theme "Five for Your Safety".

Running until 25th September 2023, the annual campaign focuses on enhancing safety and security awareness among gas station users. It promotes the adoption of correct protocols at service stations during fueling to safeguard both customers and service providers.

The joint committee comprises representatives from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

As part of this campaign, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in collaboration with its strategic partners, will strengthen the UAE's reputation as one of the safest countries in the world, in line with the nation's vision for the next fifty years, which aims to ensure the safety of citizens and promote sustainable development while placing the human element at its heart.

The campaign has been designed to uplift safety and security within society and protect the lives of individuals – the cornerstone of sustainable development. It seeks to mitigate the risks and potential damage that could arise from improper fuel filling practises. The campaign will shed light on key guidelines, including adhering to a 30 km/h speed limit when entering the station, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine during fueling, and keeping the vehicle stationary during the refuelling process to prevent hose dislocation.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs and Team Leader of the Joint Committee for Security and Safety, said, “The joint campaign is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing awareness and promoting social responsibility concerning security, safety, and the preservation of lives. We are optimistic that this campaign will resonate positively with the public and foster a comprehensive culture that not only safeguards lives but also bolsters safety within our environment.”

Underscoring the campaign's role in supporting the government's commitment to social responsibility, Al Olama noted, “This initiative reaffirms the government's keenness to provide a safe environment for citizens and residents across the nations. It also reflects our vision to provide a sustainable and secure life for everyone. Given that fuel is an essential commodity for numerous sectors and individuals, its handling must adhere to safety rules and take necessary precautions to avoid potential accidents or risks. This is the core responsibility entrusted to our campaign.”

"Through our unified cooperation, we seek to broaden the campaign's outreach and educate as many community members as possible about the significance of safety at petrol stations. It's through these collective efforts that we aim to establish a safe and sustainable environment for everyone. We urge community members to actively participate in the campaign, abide by its principles and guidelines, take necessary precautionary measures, and handle fuel correctly. This way, we can ensure a safe and sustainable summer for all." Al Olama added.

For his part, Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, stressed the Civil Defence’s commitment to boosting safety, prevention, and civil protection.

"By working together within a unified framework, we aim to strengthen the security of our community. As we move forward with our efforts to bolster community security, we recognise the crucial role awareness plays in proactive initiatives, largely due to their transformative impact on attaining strategic objectives."

“Through the national campaign, we're joining forces with other authorities to safeguard lives and property. Our comprehensive approach aims to not only raise awareness but also expand its reach within our target communities. In doing so, we hope to bring the UAE's vision to life and enhance its distinguished reputation on a global scale,” Al Marzouqi added.

"Safety stands as the cornerstone of our operations at petrol stations and is an area we are constantly developing and enhancing in alignment with ADNOC Distribution's vision for ensuring the safety of people and the sustainability of our business," stated Bader Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution.

He continued, “We therefore attach great importance to joining the national awareness campaign, which allows us not only to educate the public about necessary safety standards at stations but also to equip them with essential safety tools and procedures, thus achieving the highest levels of quality and safety.”

Additionally, Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director-General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation Emarat, said, “Accomplishing our HSE goals and objectives sits at the top of our priorities at Emarat. We are committed to adhering to professional guidelines, Federal and international laws, as well as best practises, to ensure a safe and secure environment for our employees, customers, and assets throughout all our operations.

“We firmly believe that our HSE objectives are just as paramount as our other core business objectives. As such, we make it our mission to ensure that our employees receive the best training in safety, security, and preventive measures on a regular basis. Our approach is bolstered by open communication and coordination with the relevant governmental agencies in the UAE, and we are in constant pursuit of improvements to existing procedures and security and safety systems.”

Al Shamsi also pledged Emarat's endorsement for the "Five for Your Safety" campaign. “We will harness all our efforts and initiatives to educate the broadest segment of society about the risks associated with improper practises within gas stations and their potential detrimental impact on the safety of individuals and properties.”

Meanwhile, Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, said, "As a national oil company, ENOC Group places utmost importance on the safety and security of individuals and communities. We are committed to engaging in initiatives and campaigns that improve security and safety standards at service stations, aligning with the most recent global benchmarks in health, safety, and environmental practises.”

“We are pleased to participate in this campaign for the fourth consecutive year, partnering with other organisations to enhance public awareness among service station users in the UAE. During the campaign, we will focus on acquainting motorists with safety indicators and instructing them on the correct procedures when utilising service stations. On this occasion, I would like to express gratitude to the Joint Committee on Security and Safety for its initiatives and relentless efforts that further solidify the UAE's esteemed regional and global standing in terms of security and safety." Al Falasi stated.