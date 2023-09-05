Open Menu

Joint Committee For Security And Safety Launches Survey To Promote Safety Compliance, Awareness At Petrol Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches survey to promote safety compliance, awareness at petrol stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) The Joint Committee for Security and Safety, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and its strategic partners, has launched a comprehensive survey to measure the level of public awareness and compliance with security and safety protocols as part of the joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations 2023.

The awareness campaign, which is set to run until September 25th, was carried out in partnership with prominent entities such as Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) – ADNOC Distribution, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

The survey, available in both Arabic and English, targets all users and visitors of gas stations across the emirates. It comprises nine sections, divided between two key aspects: awareness and commitment to security and safety guidelines advocated by the campaign.

These guidelines include reducing speed to 20 km/h upon entering the station, staying inside the vehicle, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring the fuel tank is securely closed. The survey will be conducted at all gas stations in the country and the results will be revealed at the end of the campaign.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Oil Vehicle Tank September Gas All From Arab

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets UN Special Envoy to Yemen

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic proj ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews RTA’s strategic projects to develop infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago
 Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Is ..

Pervez Elahi arrested again after release from Islamabad Police Lines

14 minutes ago
 G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for dig ..

G42 and Microsoft unlock new opportunities for digital transformation with joint ..

32 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

Ajman Ruler receives CEO of Ajman Bank

46 minutes ago
 10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festiva ..

10th edition of &#039;Al Maleh and Fishing Festival&#039; concludes successfully

46 minutes ago
IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United N ..

IGCF 2023 inks strategic partnership with United Nations Institute for Training ..

46 minutes ago
 DEWA&#039;s 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around ..

DEWA&#039;s 30 MIG water reservoir in Hatta around 89.42% complete

47 minutes ago
 SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on munic ..

SEC issues decision granting 50% discount on municipal violations

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour ..

ADAFSA launches 2nd round of &#039;Sheikh Mansour Agricultural Excellence Award& ..

1 hour ago
 WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topi ..

WAM organises brainstorming session to enrich topics of GMC

1 hour ago
 DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in ..

DIHAD Foundation promotes charitable endeavours in UAE and around Globe

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East