Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches survey to promote safety compliance, awareness at petrol stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2023) The Joint Committee for Security and Safety, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and its strategic partners, has launched a comprehensive survey to measure the level of public awareness and compliance with security and safety protocols as part of the joint national awareness campaign for security and safety at gas stations 2023.

The awareness campaign, which is set to run until September 25th, was carried out in partnership with prominent entities such as Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) – ADNOC Distribution, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat).

The survey, available in both Arabic and English, targets all users and visitors of gas stations across the emirates. It comprises nine sections, divided between two key aspects: awareness and commitment to security and safety guidelines advocated by the campaign.

These guidelines include reducing speed to 20 km/h upon entering the station, staying inside the vehicle, refraining from smoking, turning off the engine, and ensuring the fuel tank is securely closed. The survey will be conducted at all gas stations in the country and the results will be revealed at the end of the campaign.