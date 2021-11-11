Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi launches a motorcycle safety awareness campaign for deliverymen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2021) In a move aimed at enhancing the safety and security of UAE’s roads and promoting safety awareness amongst motorcyclists, the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has launched its motorcycle safety awareness campaign. The committee is led by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and includes the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). The campaign specifically targets deliverymen employed by restaurants, consumer goods stores, courier services and other similar businesses across different sectors.

The campaign comes in line with the Vision Zero strategy launched earlier this year, which aims to eliminate road fatalities. This is one of a number of initiatives conducted by the committee following its strategy to increase traffic safety awareness. This campaign comes in aim of offering a safe and sustainable transport network in Abu Dhabi Emirate following the wise leadership’s vision and directives to meet the public’s needs. This will in turn make the emirate safer for its residents and enhance their quality of life.

The campaign urges motorcyclists and companies working in the delivery field to abide by all traffic and road safety rules and avoid any illegal behaviours that might endanger drivers and road users.

The committee stressed the need for motorcyclists and companies working in the food and services delivery to abide by all traffic safety requirements and abstain from unlawful road behaviours to help reduce the risk of accidents. The committee noted that speeding, non-compliance with road lanes, wrong overtaking, the failure to indicate with sidelights when overtaking and veering after lane changes are Primary causes of motorcycle accidents.

Drivers are urged to practise caution at all times for the safety of all.

The Joint Committee for Traffic Safety also called on companies in the sector to provide their drivers with all necessary safety equipment. This includes helmets and clothing suitable for motorcyclists, which should be worn at all times. Front and tail lights and tires must all be functional, and reflective stickers must be placed. Drivers are encouraged to adhere to all preventive measures like avoiding driving in bad weather and not to park on pedestrian crossways and entrances and exits of homes and buildings in order to maintain the traffic flow.

The committee assured that the stakeholders in the public and private sectors, have to spread traffic safety culture amongst drivers. They play a key role in encouraging adherence to speed limits and all traffic safety requirements when on duty, to maintain the safety of them and road users.

This campaign falls under the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety’s efforts, in cooperation with its stakeholders, to establish a safe and sustainable transport system that facilitates the traffic, ensures the safety of the public and enhances the quality of life in the emirate.

In order to enhance community awareness including that of both drivers and pedestrians towards traffic safety requirements and achieve its objectives, the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety will soon launch several awareness campaigns. These aim to encourage community members to respond to the objectives of the Vision Zero Strategy Development Project and support its strategic efforts towards promoting greater road safety and security.