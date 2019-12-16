Joint Economic Committee between the UAE and the Republic of Latvia begins today in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) The ministerial meeting of the first session of the "Joint Economic Committee between the UAE and the Republic of Latvia," chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Ralphs Nemiro, Minister of Economic Affairs of Latvia, began today in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, government officials from the two countries agreed to adopt a joint economic programme over the next two years, which will end with the committee’s second session and include 11 key economic sectors, which are trade and investment; tourism; innovation and small and medium-sized enterprises; energy, renewable energy and industry; agriculture and food products; finance and insurance; civil aviation and logistics; information and communications technology; education and culture, and health.

The meeting was attended by Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, and Eng. Mohammad Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs.

It was also attended by representatives several Federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, Masdar and the Expo 2020 Office.

The Latvian delegation included Atis Sjanīts, Ambassador Extraordinary Delegate of Latvia to the UAE, Raimonds Aleksejenko, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs, Daines Mirrands, Deputy Minister of Transport, and Oldes Zarins, Deputy Minister of Culture.

New chapter in economic cooperation Al Mansouri said that the committee is the start of a new chapter of economic cooperation between the two countries and an important platform for expanding their trade and investment and exchanging experiences, in line with the clear vision of their leadership to improve their existing partnership.

He added that Latvia is a partner of the UAE and an important economic destination in the Baltic region while expressing the UAE government's keenness to enhance its economic cooperation with Latvia in various sectors, most notably in innovation and small and medium-sized enterprises, renewable energy and industry, and information and communications technology.

Promoting trade a priority Al Mansouri stressed that promoting trade is a priority of the committee’s agenda, as the volume of non-oil foreign trade between the two countries reached US$69 million in 2018, a growth of over 18 percent compared to the previous year, adding that this has not met their targets so the committee has agreed to intensify its joint efforts to increase trade to $120 million by 2021.