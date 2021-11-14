Joint Emirati-French military exercise concludes today

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) A joint military exercise between the UAE and France concluded today, which involved mountain units from the UAE Ground Forces and the French 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade.

The exercise included several specialist joint military mountain missions, and is part of a cooperation programme between the two countries that began on 24th October.

The exercise is part of a series of joint multilateral exercises carried out by the UAE Armed Forces with friendly countries, and aims to promote cooperation, joint action and the exchange of expertise in military areas, in addition to expanding coordination between the Emirati and French armed forces.