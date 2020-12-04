Joint Forces Command of Coalition intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by Iran-backed Houthi Militia toward Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it has intercepted and destroyed this morning (Friday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.

The Official Spokesman of the Coalition, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, said the bomb-laden UAV was launched to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region.