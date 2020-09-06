‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims to identify areas of beneficial cooperation: AHK CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) Oliver Oehms, CEO of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, AHK, stated that the "Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team" established by the UAE and Germany aims to identify areas of beneficial cooperation.

He also noted that this initiative is strongly supported by the private sector and will help strengthen the UAE’s stature as a leading global platform for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

During an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Oehms said that the team aims to reinforce the overall cooperation between the two countries related to 4IR while considering priority sectors, such as energy, healthcare and industry.

The UAE wishes to become a centre of the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution while Germany has advanced technologies in this area, so, therefore, the cooperation between the two countries will create an ideal platform for developing these technologies on a wider scale and under different cultural and economic contexts, he added.

This cooperation not only aims to promote exports and consolidate interests, but it will also achieve benefits for both parties, he further added.

Oehms further said that the team will help realise the UAE’s ambitions to develop its industrial sector, by enabling it to benefit from an environment and leadership that supports technology, as well as capable young human resources and high-quality digital infrastructure, in addition to its distinguished location at the heart of a region surrounded by promising emerging markets in Africa and South Asia.

The UAE has been a regional gateway for Germany for many decades, he noted, affirming that one of the positive aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is that the country’s infrastructure was tested and has proven capable of overcoming related difficulties.

He highlighted his strong belief in the UAE’s capacity to overcome the coronavirus crisis that has affected the entire world and pointed out that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be an opportunity to showcase the country’s distinguished international achievements.

On the UAE’s experience in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Oehms explained that the UAE is in a unique global position, as it has combined leadership and excellence, attracted global talents, and become an open lab for advanced technologies.

There are high expectations from both parties involved in the council, which is composed of business leaders from the two countries and is committed to supporting the team, he said in conclusion.