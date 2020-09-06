UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ Aims To Identify Areas Of Beneficial Cooperation: AHK CEO

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

‘Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team’ aims to identify areas of beneficial cooperation: AHK CEO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) Oliver Oehms, CEO of the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce, AHK, stated that the "Joint Fourth Industrial Revolution Team" established by the UAE and Germany aims to identify areas of beneficial cooperation.

He also noted that this initiative is strongly supported by the private sector and will help strengthen the UAE’s stature as a leading global platform for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

During an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Oehms said that the team aims to reinforce the overall cooperation between the two countries related to 4IR while considering priority sectors, such as energy, healthcare and industry.

The UAE wishes to become a centre of the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution while Germany has advanced technologies in this area, so, therefore, the cooperation between the two countries will create an ideal platform for developing these technologies on a wider scale and under different cultural and economic contexts, he added.

This cooperation not only aims to promote exports and consolidate interests, but it will also achieve benefits for both parties, he further added.

Oehms further said that the team will help realise the UAE’s ambitions to develop its industrial sector, by enabling it to benefit from an environment and leadership that supports technology, as well as capable young human resources and high-quality digital infrastructure, in addition to its distinguished location at the heart of a region surrounded by promising emerging markets in Africa and South Asia.

The UAE has been a regional gateway for Germany for many decades, he noted, affirming that one of the positive aspects of the coronavirus pandemic is that the country’s infrastructure was tested and has proven capable of overcoming related difficulties.

He highlighted his strong belief in the UAE’s capacity to overcome the coronavirus crisis that has affected the entire world and pointed out that the Expo 2020 Dubai will be an opportunity to showcase the country’s distinguished international achievements.

On the UAE’s experience in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Oehms explained that the UAE is in a unique global position, as it has combined leadership and excellence, attracted global talents, and become an open lab for advanced technologies.

There are high expectations from both parties involved in the council, which is composed of business leaders from the two countries and is committed to supporting the team, he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Exports Business German UAE Dubai Germany Young 2020 Market Commerce From Industry Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses ways of driving innova ..

53 seconds ago

Health ministry conducts further 87,336 COVID-19 t ..

31 minutes ago

ERC sends relief plane to provide urgent humanitar ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

3 hours ago

Russia reports 5,195 new COVID-19 infections

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.