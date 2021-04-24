SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Police General Command launched a joint initiative between the Punitive and Correctional Institution and the Traffic Services and Licencing Centre to provide traffic services to the institution’s inmates and their families, in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution.

Brig. Gen. Shuhail said that the launch of this initiative is within the framework of the leadership's continuous endeavour to invest the latest technical means, and take advantage of the available electronic capabilities, in a way that contributes to providing modern services commensurate with the size of the challenges and the level of ambitions, in line with the vision of Sharjah Police.

Brig. Gen. Shuhail added, "The initiative aims to simplify the process of the customer about the traffic transaction route in cooperation with the Traffic and Licencing Services Centre by facilitating the provision of services to the guests, their families and the auditors of the institution, in addition to providing an excellent service for this segment to complete their transactions in the least possible time in addition to reducing the burden on centres of traffic and licencing services