UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Joint Initiative Targeting Inmates At Sharjah's Punitive And Correctional Institution

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Joint initiative targeting inmates at Sharjah's Punitive and Correctional Institution

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2021) The Sharjah Police General Command launched a joint initiative between the Punitive and Correctional Institution and the Traffic Services and Licencing Centre to provide traffic services to the institution’s inmates and their families, in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmed Abdulaziz Shuhail, Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution.

Brig. Gen. Shuhail said that the launch of this initiative is within the framework of the leadership's continuous endeavour to invest the latest technical means, and take advantage of the available electronic capabilities, in a way that contributes to providing modern services commensurate with the size of the challenges and the level of ambitions, in line with the vision of Sharjah Police.

Brig. Gen. Shuhail added, "The initiative aims to simplify the process of the customer about the traffic transaction route in cooperation with the Traffic and Licencing Services Centre by facilitating the provision of services to the guests, their families and the auditors of the institution, in addition to providing an excellent service for this segment to complete their transactions in the least possible time in addition to reducing the burden on centres of traffic and licencing services

Related Topics

Police Sharjah Traffic

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Draft for remaining matches to be prepared ..

16 minutes ago

In implementation of Sheikha Fatima&#039;s directi ..

16 minutes ago

Farah Al Marri wins Amateur Emirati Women’s race ..

22 minutes ago

Southeast Asian leaders meet for Myanmar crisis ta ..

19 minutes ago

Keep environment clean vital to end dengue

19 minutes ago

5 power thieves caught in sargodha

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.