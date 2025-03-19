Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – In celebration of Zayed Humanitarian Day, the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defence honoured partners, institutions, and charitable organisations that participated in ‘’Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'', which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

This recognition was an expression of gratitude for their role in supporting relief operations and providing aid to those affected, embodying the values of generosity and humanitarian solidarity established by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During the ceremony, the Joint Operations Command emphasised that this recognition reflects deep appreciation for the contributions of these institutions in ensuring the success of humanitarian missions. They noted that humanitarian operation served as an exemplary model of cooperation between official and charitable entities in aiding those in need worldwide.

Representatives of the honoured organisations expressed their gratitude for this generous gesture, reaffirming their commitment to continuing humanitarian efforts in line with the UAE’s approach to supporting affected communities and enhancing rapid response to crises and disasters.