UrduPoint.com

Joint Operations Command Unveils Official Logo Of Operation 'Chivalrous Knight / 2'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Joint Operations Command unveils official logo of Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces unveil the official logo for Operation "Chivalrous Knight / 2", which is being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emirates Red Crescent, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Khalifa Foundation, Tamouh Healthcare, and the UAE National Media Council, to support the earthquake-affected in Türkiye and Syria, in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Chivalrous Knight / 1” has been carried out to evacuate citizens of various nationalities from Afghanistan in 2021, embodying the UAE's humanitarian approach stipulated by the ninth principle of the Principles of the 50, which reaffirms the country's moral duty in the field of humanitarian work.

More Stories From Middle East

