Joint statement by leaders of members of Arab League, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation participating in multilateral summit with US President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) A multilateral summit of the leaders of the United States and eight Arab States and States members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was convened at United Nations Headquarters on the margins of the High-Level Week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was convened at the initiative of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America.

The meeting was co-hosted by President Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, and joined by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye; Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia; Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the leaders of Arab/OIC states thanked President Trump for calling for this important meeting. They highlighted the unbearable situation in the Gaza Strip, including the humanitarian catastrophe and high human toll, as well as its serious consequences for the region and impact on the Muslim world as a whole.

They reiterated the common position rejecting forced-displacement and the need to allow the return of those who left.

The leaders emphasised the need to end the war and achieve an immediate ceasefire that would ensure releasing the hostages and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid as the first step toward a just and lasting peace.

They reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.

They emphasised the need to work out details of a plan for stabilisation, while ensuring stability in the West Bank and Jerusalem’s Holy Sites. They supported Palestinian Authority reform efforts.

Participants emphasised the need to ensure a comprehensive plan for reconstruction in Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC plan, as well as security arrangements, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership, and expressed commitment to work together to ensure the success of plans and to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

Participants also emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure that this meeting is the beginning of a process on the right path to a future of peace and regional cooperation.