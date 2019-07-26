Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) JAKARTA, 26th July 2019 (WAM) - The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Indonesia have issued a joint statement following the state visit made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Republic of Indonesia 24 July 2019.

Following is the full text of the statement: At the invitation of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi/Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, visited Indonesia on 24 July 2019. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bogor on 24 July 2019.

The visit was historical and important milestone of the long-standing and brotherly ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, founded upon close historical bonds, shared principles, mutual interests, and respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as common aspiration for international peace, stability and prosperity.

During the Visit, President Joko Widodo and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a friendly, productive and constructive talk, as well as in-depth exchange of views, which lead to an important consensus and resolve to further strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation on a wide range of issues.

The two Leaders affirmed their commitment to increase collaboration between Indonesia and the UAE, taking advantage of the enormous opportunities for economic and development cooperation, as well as to fostering friendship and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

Both Leaders underlined the importance of enhancing economic cooperation. In this regard, they welcomed the signing of agreements in the economic sector, particularly the Agreement for Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investment, as well as the Amendment of the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion, which would further facilitate investment, trade, and other forms of economic cooperation between the two nations.

The Leaders gave particular emphasis on cooperation in the energy sector, both oil and gas, as well as renewable energy. The two Leaders welcomed the agreement between PT Pertamina and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on the establishment of comprehensive partnership, covering collaborations from upstream to downstream business activities that would create synergy between the two state-owned enterprises. Both Leaders also welcomed the cooperation agreement between PT Chandra Asri, ADNOC and OMV on the development of naphta cracker and petrochemical complex.

The two Leaders expressed mutual commitment to push for the realization of other cooperation in the development of infrastructure in Indonesia, which include, among others, seaports, airports, container terminals, and industrial zones.

The Leaders were encouraged by the cooperation established by PT Pelabuhan Indonesia Maspion and DP World to develop and operate the Maspion Container Terminal in Gresik with a potential value of US$ 1.2 billion. The Leaders highlighted the need to establish investment cooperation in developing Indonesia’s new tourism destination, including in Mandalika. The Leaders also expressed support for Indonesia’s state-owned construction companies’ interest to expand their participation in the development of infrastructure and construction projects in the UAE.

Both Leaders shared common drive to collaborate in promoting and developing the halal industry to take full advantage of the potentials and opportunities presented by the increasingly growing global halal market. In this regard, President Joko Widodo invited the Crown Prince to attend the upcoming Halal Industry Summit to be held in Indonesia in October/November 2020.

As part of the Muslim ummah, Indonesia and the UAE are committed to working closely in promoting Islamic moderation and spreading the message of peace, compassion and tolerance, to present the true meaning of islam as rahmatan lil ‘ālamīn. The two Leaders were also committed to promote diversity and plurality, in the midst of growing intolerance, radicalism and extremism. President Joko Widodo commended the UAE Government for the resolve to establish UAE as a global capital for tolerance, through sustainable institutional efforts to instil the values of tolerance, dialogue, coexistence and openness in its society, signified in the proclamation of 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.

The Leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, including cooperation to contribute to peaceful resolution of disputes within the region and beyond. Both sides underlined similar position and commitment in promoting sustainable and equitable development that foster peace and stability. Both Leaders also discussed issues related to the future of Palestine and their common support for the independence of the State of Palestine, in the border of 4 June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the basis for the two-state solution.

The two Leaders welcomed the conclusion of the following agreements/arrangements: - Agreement for Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investment - Memorandum of Understanding on Establishment of a Joint Committee for Consular Affairs - Letter of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Defence - Amendment of the Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion - Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation - Memorandum of Understanding on Marine and Fisheries - Memorandum of Understanding on Industrial Cooperation - Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation - Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters