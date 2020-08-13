UrduPoint.com
Joint Statement By US, UAE And Israel A Welcome Step On Road To Peace, Says British PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel a welcome step on road to peace, says British PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) LONDON, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today hailed the joint statement by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Isreal, describing it as a "welcome step on the road to a more peaceful middle East.

"

Johnson wrote on his twitter account, "The UAE and Israel’s decision to normalise relations is hugely good news."

He also praised the agreement reached to stop further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.

"It was my profound hope that annexation did not go ahead in the West Bank and today’s agreement to suspend those plans is a welcome step on the road to a more peaceful Middle East."

