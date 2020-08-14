Joint statement by US, UAE and Israel an opportunity for Middle East peace and stability: Spokesman for UN Secretary General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) NEW YORK, 13th August 2020 (WAM) - Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric, praised the joint announcement by the United States, the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, saying that it will create an opportunity for peace in the middle East.

"Today’s joint statement suspends Israeli annexation plans over parts of the occupied West Bank, something the Secretary-General has consistently called for. Annexation would effectively close the door for a renewal of negotiations and destroy the prospect of a viable Palestinian State and the two-State solution," Dujarric said in a statement.

He said that the Secretary-General welcomes this agreement, hoping it will create an opportunity for Israeli and Palestinian leaders to re-engage in meaningful negotiations that will realize a two state-solution in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.

"Peace in the Middle East is more important than ever as the region confronts the grave threats of COVID-19 and radicalization. The Secretary-General will continue to work with all sides to open further possibilities for dialogue, peace and stability."