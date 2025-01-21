- Home
Joint Statement: Minister Of Justice Meets French Counterpart; Discusses Ways To Enhance Channels Of Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) As part of the joint efforts to reinforce bilateral judicial and legal cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the French Republic, Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, met with Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Justice of the French Republic, and his accompanying delegation at Al Nuaimi’s office at the Ministry of Justice in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation to combat global crimes involving financial matters such as corruption, as well as the file of criminal extradition within the framework of the numerous agreements they have signed.
In a joint statement, both sides stressed the strong ties between the UAE and France, which are characterised by trust and a deep mutual commitment to reinforcing partnership in all fields to achieve the common interests of the two countries and peoples.
Furthermore, the two sides emphasised their shared commitment and firm conviction on the importance of exchanging expertise and bolstering global cooperation, and on the need to strengthen bilateral bonds across various levels, underscoring their aspiration to continue working on files of common priority.
Al Nuaimi underlined that the UAE is dedicated to best international practice in the fight against illicit financing, and constructive cooperation with international partners in confronting any threats to the safety and security of the global financial system, referring to the close ties with France in these efforts.
Moreover, Al Nuaimi discussed the legislation and procedures undertaken by the UAE in the field of combating organised crime, financial crimes and terrorist financing, considering this a moral obligation at all levels of government, law enforcement and justice entities in the country.
For his part, Darmanin reaffirmed the importance of the partnership between France and the UAE in the fight against organised crime. He called for further strengthening this bond through more frequent meetings and welcomed the upcoming extradition of a drug trafficker wanted by the Bordeaux Law Courts.
In this regard, the two sides underscored that international partnership and knowledge exchange are essential in both countries' efforts to combat financial crime.
The two sides addressed ways to continue supporting joint efforts in the field of protecting financial systems from illegal activities, maintaining their integrity, and adhering to international standards.
