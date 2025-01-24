Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Security Council has confirmed that both the Security Council and the General Assembly will jointly vote on Friday afternoon, January 24th, to appoint a new judge to the International Court of Justice to complete the term of Judge Nawaf Salam.

Having received UN Secretary General 's note on "Date of an election to fill a vacancy in the ICJ", the Security Council adopted the resolution setting the date for the GA and the Council to vote in tandem on a judge to fill the remainder of the term of Nawaf Salam, the designated Lebanon Prime Minister.