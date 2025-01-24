Joint UN Vote Scheduled For ICJ Judge Replacement
Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd January, 2025 (WAM) – The UN Security Council has confirmed that both the Security Council and the General Assembly will jointly vote on Friday afternoon, January 24th, to appoint a new judge to the International Court of Justice to complete the term of Judge Nawaf Salam.
Having received UN Secretary General 's note on "Date of an election to fill a vacancy in the ICJ", the Security Council adopted the resolution setting the date for the GA and the Council to vote in tandem on a judge to fill the remainder of the term of Nawaf Salam, the designated Lebanon Prime Minister.
Recent Stories
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
More Stories From Middle East
-
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement28 seconds ago
-
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne30 minutes ago
-
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlements1 hour ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank2 hours ago
-
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in 2025: IMF2 hours ago
-
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five decades2 hours ago
-
Emirates Global Aluminium joins World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network3 hours ago
-
UAE Government, World Economic Forum sign partnership to launch, develop 'Global Regulatory Innovati ..3 hours ago
-
DAVOS 2025: $7.1 billion for climate & health, yet most impacted struggle3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Department of Health, World Economic Forum partner to advance global health systems throu ..3 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes success of Omani mediation in releasing crew members from Galaxy Leader Ship4 hours ago
-
UAE targets AED1.3 trillion in cumulative FDI in six years: Ministry of Investment4 hours ago