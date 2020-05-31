Jordan Announces Four New Coronavirus Cases
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:30 AM
AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Jordan reported on Saturday four infections with the COVID-19 in past hours, raising the cumulative tally to 734.
A joint statement released by the Jordanian premiership and the Ministry of Health said that three of the infected recently arrived from abroad and the fourth was in contact with a previous patient.
The health authorities affirmed that 3,500 tests for the virus were conducted raising the whole number of the medical tests to around 184,000.