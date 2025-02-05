Jordan charts bold course toward circular economy in major economic shift

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Jordan is taking decisive steps toward a structural transformation of its economic model, transitioning from a linear economy – characterised by resource extraction, production, and waste disposal

This strategic shift presents a compelling opportunity for the Kingdom to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth, uphold its environmental commitments, enhance the added value of domestic production, and generate new employment opportunities.

According to the "Accelerating Circularity in the Arab Region" report issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), a circular economy is defined as "an economic system in which materials and products remain in continuous use, alleviating pressure on natural ecosystems and facilitating their regeneration."

The Jordanian Ministry of Environment underscores the circular economy's pivotal role in mitigating environmental degradation, notably by reducing waste through recycling, reuse, and other sustainable practices. Furthermore, this model contributes to lowering greenhouse gas emissions, optimising resource utilisation, and promoting sustainable consumption and production patterns.

"The circular economy is an integral component of Jordan's broader green economy agenda, pursued in collaboration with public and private sector stakeholders, as well as civil society institutions," the Ministry stated to the Jordan news Agency (Petra), highlighting its incorporation into national education curricula.

In line with this vision, the Ministry has developed the National Green Economy Action Plan (2021-2025), which prioritises six key sectors: energy, water, waste management, agriculture, tourism, and transportation. Additionally, Jordan has aligned its climate action efforts with circular economy principles through strategic frameworks such as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

The Ministry has licenced 183 waste management facilities, including private-sector enterprises engaged in recycling activities. These include eight battery recycling plants, 12 facilities for oil recycling, and an equivalent number for tire repurposing.

Furthermore, 34 electronic and electrical waste collection centres have been established across the Kingdom, complemented by the licencing of eight specialised e-waste recycling plants.

Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV)—a roadmap for long-term economic transformation—identifies the circular economy as a strategic priority within its Sustainable Environment pillar. The vision seeks to drive economic expansion, generate employment, and ensure the preservation of natural and environmental resources.

A key focus of the EMV is the development of industrial eco-parks and the formulation of circular economy standards for industrial activities. Given that the per capita waste generation rate in Jordan ranges between 0.8 and 1 kilogram per day, the need for structured waste management and resource efficiency measures is pressing.

The Green Growth Executive Summary, which outlines the EMV's strategic direction, identifies six critical sectors—energy, water, waste management, transportation, tourism, and agriculture—as drivers of the green economy. The report also emphasises the necessity of developing robust financing strategies to support these efforts.

At the global and national levels, responses to climate change present Jordan with a unique opportunity to accelerate its green transition through sustainable energy, green transportation, resource efficiency, cleaner production methods, and circular waste management solutions.

The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF), a prominent private-sector think tank, asserts that Jordan can unlock significant economic, social, and environmental benefits by fully integrating circular economy principles beyond conventional waste management and resource efficiency strategies.

According to the JSF, the manufacturing sector, the largest contributor to Jordan's economy, is poised for exponential growth. Forecasts indicate that by 2033, the sector will double in size, creating approximately 260,000 new jobs in chemicals, textiles, food production, pharmaceuticals, and engineering industries.

Given the sector's substantial consumption of energy and raw materials, it is a prime candidate for circular economy adoption—offering opportunities to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and reinforce sustainability.

In alignment with these objectives, Jordan launched an Integrated Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production Initiative two years ago. The programme aims to provide technical and advisory services to 15 industrial enterprises, supporting the implementation of cleaner production methodologies and resource-efficient practices across various sectors.

Official data from the Ministry of Environment indicates that Jordan produces an estimated 2.7 million tonnes of waste annually, with municipal solid waste accounting for 2.5 million tonnes, 50 percent of which is organic matter. Additionally, medical waste generation stands at 2,745 tonnes per year, while hazardous industrial waste reaches 45,000 tonnes annually. Plastic waste constitutes approximately 35 percent of total waste output.

Municipal waste collection services cover 90 percent of urban areas and 70 percent of rural regions, with certain categories—such as used mineral oils and lead-acid batteries—already being recycled. Approximately 2,000 tonnes of hazardous waste are processed annually at designated treatment centres.

In a pioneering move, Jordan established its first Recycling Bank Centre in Amman, adhering to international best practices in commercial waste recycling. This facility enables the systematic collection of plastics, paper, metals, and cardboard from source-separated waste streams.

Fathi Jaghbir, President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, emphasised the growing adoption of circular economy principles across Jordan's industrial landscape. "Sectors such as construction, food production, chemicals, paper, and plastic manufacturing are increasingly integrating sustainable materials and recycled inputs into their production cycles," he stated.

"The renewable energy sector is a cornerstone of the circular economy, providing clean and sustainable power solutions. Additionally, the agriculture sector is leveraging circular practices through organic farming, waste composting, and biomass energy production."

Jaghbir highlighted that Jordanian industries are recognising the competitive advantages of circular economy integration, particularly in the context of global market dynamics that increasingly favour environmentally sustainable products. This transition is expected to reduce production costs, improve product quality, and foster industrial innovation, positioning Jordanian businesses favorably in international markets.

Mohammad Walid Al-Jitan, a representative of the food and beverage manufacturing sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, echoed these sentiments. He underscored the sector's commitment to enhancing efficiency, minimising waste, and utilising organic waste streams for compost or bioenergy production. The industry is also investing in biodegradable and recyclable packaging innovations.

Several Jordanian companies are at the forefront of circular economy innovation. Samer Al-Zumar, CEO of Smart Systems Company, noted that his firm is actively involved in recycling municipal waste, tires, plastics, and agricultural residues. These materials are converted into alternative fuels suitable for industrial applications, household heating, and poultry farming.

Al-Zumar stressed that Jordan faces dual challenges: high energy costs and mounting waste accumulation, both of which can be addressed through circular economy solutions. His company has established a Primary waste sorting station in Amman, a recycling plant in Mafraq, and additional production lines in Al-Muwaqqar and Al-Dhabi'a.

Similarly, Alaa Abu Khazna, a representative of Jordan's plastics and rubber industry, underscored the sector's reliance on circular economy practices, particularly waste collection, sorting, and recycling into new plastic products.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Al-Samadi, Deputy General Manager of Al-Emlaq Industrial Group, emphasised that circular economy principles are the future of industrial sustainability. The group has implemented waste recycling, water reuse initiatives, and solar energy projects, including a 3-megawatt rooftop solar system covering 70 percent of its electricity needs.

Jordan's transition toward a circular economy reflects its commitment to sustainability, resource efficiency, and economic resilience. With strong government policies, private sector engagement, and a growing recycling infrastructure, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a regional leader in sustainable economic transformation.

