Jordan Inaugurates First CNG Filling Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) AMMAN, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – Jordan inaugurated its first independent compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling station for buses, trucks and other vehicles, in what officials described as a major step to expand natural gas use and reduce energy costs.

“The government is committed to broadening the role of natural gas across the kingdom in line with its economic modernisation vision and plans to diversify energy sources,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh quoted as saying by Jordan news Agency (Petra). “The ministry is keen to expand natural gas use in Jordan and create an attractive investment environment for this vital sector.”

The new station, with a capacity of 1,500 litres and two pumps, can fill vehicles at 250 bar pressure in 7–11 minutes. Officials said CNG offers savings of around 50% compared to petrol and diesel.

