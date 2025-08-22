Jordan Inaugurates First CNG Filling Station
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) AMMAN, 22nd August, 2025 (WAM) – Jordan inaugurated its first independent compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling station for buses, trucks and other vehicles, in what officials described as a major step to expand natural gas use and reduce energy costs.
“The government is committed to broadening the role of natural gas across the kingdom in line with its economic modernisation vision and plans to diversify energy sources,” Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh quoted as saying by Jordan news Agency (Petra). “The ministry is keen to expand natural gas use in Jordan and create an attractive investment environment for this vital sector.”
The new station, with a capacity of 1,500 litres and two pumps, can fill vehicles at 250 bar pressure in 7–11 minutes. Officials said CNG offers savings of around 50% compared to petrol and diesel.
Recent Stories
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..
UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's core inflation slows in July17 seconds ago
-
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response27 seconds ago
-
Korea allocates record US$25.1 billion to R&D for 202635 seconds ago
-
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma39 seconds ago
-
Qatar, on behalf of Arab Group at UN, says Syria's security, stability part of Arab, regional securi ..50 seconds ago
-
Gaza Strip: UN urges world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians, lift Israeli rest ..55 seconds ago
-
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station1 minute ago
-
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan1 minute ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine1 minute ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’1 minute ago
-
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone2 minutes ago
-
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate UAE’s position as ..2 minutes ago