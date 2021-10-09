UrduPoint.com

Jordan Pavilion At Expo 2020 Inaugurated, Its Ambassador Says Exhibition Is A Source Of Pride For All Arabs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) Nassar Habashneh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the UAE, has commended the UAE’s efforts in organising and hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which he described as a source of pride for all Arabs.

In a statement at the inauguration of the Jordan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Habashneh said that the event has amazed the world with the UAE’s enormous potential and immense capabilities in various aspects.

Habashneh reiterated that the countries participating in this important historical event embody the values of constructive collaboration between different nations worldwide. "The event is a real opportunity to drive intellectual communication and foster a spirit of innovation and creativity among youth all over the world," he said, adding that this global event is here to enable the exchange of ideas, cultures and opinions, in an environment of tolerance, love and brotherhood.

Habashneh stressed that the UAE, through Expo 2020 Dubai, wants to instil values of tolerance among different nations, with the UAE itself being home to more than 200 nationalities.

This diversity in people of different nationalities who have chosen to live and reside in the UAE reflects the country's wise leadership keenness to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence, and human fraternity, ever since the establishment of the Union, he added.

Habashneh also praised the efforts of the Expo 2020 Dubai team, and their success in organising the spectacular opening ceremony, which reflects the esteemed status of the UAE and its ability to organise global events of such magnificence.

"The UAE, which rises to any challenge it faces, is always aspiring to be at the forefront," Habashneh concluded.

