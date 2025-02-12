Open Menu

Jordan Reiterates Steadfast Position Against Displacement Of Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) AMMAN, 11th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan published a post on his official X account, where he reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all,” he said in a post marking his meeting on Tuesday with U.

S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

His Majesty continued, "I reiterated Jordan’s steadfast position against the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is the unified Arab position. Rebuilding Gaza without displacing the Palestinians and addressing the dire humanitarian situation should be the priority for all."

He said, "Achieving just peace on the basis of the two-state solution is the way to ensure regional stability."

