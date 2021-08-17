Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2021) Jordan's Ministry of Health said Monday it recorded 9 deaths and 1,183 new infections in the Kingdom, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 10,222 and the caseload to 784,631.

The Ministry also said that 914 patients have recovered, bringing to 762,521 the total number of expected recoveries after the end of the 14-day isolation period,according to the Jordan news Agency.