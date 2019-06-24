Jordan strongly denounces Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) Jordan has condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the terrorist attack by Houthi militias targeting for the second time the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, killing one and injuring others, the state news agency, Petra, reported.

The Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah said that any attack on Saudi Arabia is an attack on the security of the region, stressing that Jordan supports "the Saudi brothers in all their actions to maintain their security and counter-terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

The official also confirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its confidence in the Kingdom's ability to protect its security and stability, extending sincere condolences to the family of the victims and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.