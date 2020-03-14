UrduPoint.com
Jordan Suspends Study In Schools, Universities, Stops Prayer In Mosques, Closes Borders

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:45 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2020) Jordan has suspended study in schools and universities for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns.

Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Omar Al-Razzaz announced today a set of new measures and decisions taken by the government to deal with the emerging virus to protect the homeland and citizens.

The new measures include stopping prayer in mosques and churches and closing crossings of the land, sea and airports to passenger traffic, except for commercial activities.

Jordan said it would stop all incoming and outgoing passenger flights into the country from Tuesday as it tightens border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Announcing the move on Saturday, Razzaz said universities and schools would be closed for two weeks and all tourist sites and all sports facilities and cinemas would also be suspended.

