Jordanian Armed Forces in UAE to participate in joint military exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Jordanian Armed Forces units arrived in the UAE to participate in a joint military exercise, titled, 'bonds of Strength 1'.

The exercise is part of the military cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, which aims to train their personnel on planning, implementing and managing joint military operations, as well as strengthen their military ties and exchange expertise, to improve the fighting capabilities of their armed forces.

The exercise has acquired significant importance, due to its timing and the current turmoil affecting the region.

The military cooperation between the UAE and Jordan is the key to maintaining security in the middle East, as the two countries have faced regional challenges and threats and participated in the international alliance against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, as well as the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen.

Both countries also reject foreign interference in the affairs of the region’s countries.

Brigadier Saeed Salmeen, Director of the Military Exercise, stated that the UAE Armed Forces have considerable experience in conducting joint exercises with friendly countries, and added that the exercise will include many strategic military areas, such as transport, planning and implementation, as well as combat training in all types of environments, whether amphibious or urban.

Lt. Irshaidat of the Jordanian Armed Forces, highlighted the importance of the exercise during this critical period in the region, and noted that such exercises will reinforce the military ties between the two countries.