UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordanian Armed Forces In UAE To Participate In Joint Military Exercise

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

Jordanian Armed Forces in UAE to participate in joint military exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) The Jordanian Armed Forces units arrived in the UAE to participate in a joint military exercise, titled, 'bonds of Strength 1'.

The exercise is part of the military cooperation between the UAE and Jordan, which aims to train their personnel on planning, implementing and managing joint military operations, as well as strengthen their military ties and exchange expertise, to improve the fighting capabilities of their armed forces.

The exercise has acquired significant importance, due to its timing and the current turmoil affecting the region.

The military cooperation between the UAE and Jordan is the key to maintaining security in the middle East, as the two countries have faced regional challenges and threats and participated in the international alliance against Daesh in Iraq and Syria, as well as the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in Yemen.

Both countries also reject foreign interference in the affairs of the region’s countries.

Brigadier Saeed Salmeen, Director of the Military Exercise, stated that the UAE Armed Forces have considerable experience in conducting joint exercises with friendly countries, and added that the exercise will include many strategic military areas, such as transport, planning and implementation, as well as combat training in all types of environments, whether amphibious or urban.

Lt. Irshaidat of the Jordanian Armed Forces, highlighted the importance of the exercise during this critical period in the region, and noted that such exercises will reinforce the military ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Yemen Iraq UAE Alliance Middle East All Arab

Recent Stories

3 men kill brother over property dispute in Faisal ..

19 seconds ago

Model Courts disposed of 5647 cases

21 seconds ago

CPO issues show-cause notices to two SHOs

23 seconds ago

Rescued bear cub goes missing in southwest France

24 seconds ago

No criminal, drug case pending in six districts of ..

26 seconds ago

US Considering Extra Sanctions to Prevent Venezuel ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.