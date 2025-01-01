Jordanian army kills smugglers who tried to cross northern border

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) Several smugglers were killed, and their vehicles destroyed when Jordanian Border Guard units fought with groups of smugglers who attempted to cross the Kingdom's borders on the northern front on Wednesday, Jordan news agency (PETRA) reported.

The Jordan Armed Forces declare that anyone who attempts to undermine the country's security, capabilities, or citizens' safety would face harsh consequences.