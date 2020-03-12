Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Training City in Zarqa

ZARQA, Jordan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on behalf of Jordanian King Abdullah II, has opened the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Training City in Zarqa, affiliated with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, JAF.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, and Mubarak Saad Al Mansouri, Emirati military attaché.

The training city - established through funding from the United Arab Emirates - aims to assemble training schools in the Jordan Armed Forces to facilitate the implementation of training and administrative requirements.

The Jordanian Crown Prince expressed appreciation to the UAE for funding the establishment of the training city, within the framework of bilateral cooperation, in affirmation of the strong ties between the two countries and peoples.

He said this cooperation remains a steadfast approach, rooted in historical ties that are strengthened by the two countries’ leaderships.

Prince Hussein reiterated King Abdullah’s keenness to ensure all the resources needed for the JAF’s development are provided, to enable its personnel to undertake their duties efficiently and effectively.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Crown Prince toured the training city and was briefed on its duties, functions and future goals.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Training City includes schools for the Royal Engineering Corps, JAF officers, and a logistical administration and training institute, with plans to add additional schools and institutes in the future.