UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jordanian Crown Prince Opens Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Training City In Zarqa

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Training City in Zarqa

ZARQA, Jordan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) Crown Prince of Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on behalf of Jordanian King Abdullah II, has opened the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Training City in Zarqa, affiliated with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, JAF.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, and Mubarak Saad Al Mansouri, Emirati military attaché.

The training city - established through funding from the United Arab Emirates - aims to assemble training schools in the Jordan Armed Forces to facilitate the implementation of training and administrative requirements.

The Jordanian Crown Prince expressed appreciation to the UAE for funding the establishment of the training city, within the framework of bilateral cooperation, in affirmation of the strong ties between the two countries and peoples.

He said this cooperation remains a steadfast approach, rooted in historical ties that are strengthened by the two countries’ leaderships.

Prince Hussein reiterated King Abdullah’s keenness to ensure all the resources needed for the JAF’s development are provided, to enable its personnel to undertake their duties efficiently and effectively.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Crown Prince toured the training city and was briefed on its duties, functions and future goals.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Training City includes schools for the Royal Engineering Corps, JAF officers, and a logistical administration and training institute, with plans to add additional schools and institutes in the future.

Related Topics

Army UAE United Arab Emirates All From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

5 minutes ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

6 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

6 minutes ago

CII recommends establishing special courts, police ..

6 minutes ago

Australia unveils $11bn stimulus to ease virus dow ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.