Jordanian Prime Minister Meets UAE Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Jordanian Prime Minister meets UAE Ambassador

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2019) Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz has received at his office in Amman, Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, the new UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Razzaz welcomed the ambassador and congratulated him on his appointment, wishing him success in promoting relations between the two brotherly countries.

For his part, the UAE diplomat expressed his delight at the meeting, affirming his keenness to develop mutual relations by bolstering cooperation in various fields.

