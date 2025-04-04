(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) SOFIA, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, in Sofia on Thursday, met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to Jordan news Agency (Petra), the meeting also covered regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza and the need to reinstate the ceasefire, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and stop the escalations in the West Bank.

During the expanded meeting held at the Presidential Palace, His Majesty noted the importance of Bulgaria hosting the latest round of Aqaba Process meetings in partnership with Jordan, in light of current global challenges.

His Majesty noted the convergence of views between the two countries on shared challenges, and the importance of enhancing cooperation and understanding.

For his part, the Bulgarian president said the latest round of the Aqaba Process meetings, hosted by Bulgaria, will cover important security issues such as countering terrorism and radicalisation, which are issues of concern in both the Balkan region and the middle East.

The Bulgarian president praised Jordan’s efforts, under the leadership of the King, to work towards ending the destruction in Gaza, increase the humanitarian response, and push for a political solution, stressing his country’s position in support of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.