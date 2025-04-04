Jordan's King, Bulgarian President Discuss Regional Developments
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) SOFIA, 3rd April, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan, in Sofia on Thursday, met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
According to Jordan news Agency (Petra), the meeting also covered regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza and the need to reinstate the ceasefire, resume the flow of humanitarian aid, and stop the escalations in the West Bank.
During the expanded meeting held at the Presidential Palace, His Majesty noted the importance of Bulgaria hosting the latest round of Aqaba Process meetings in partnership with Jordan, in light of current global challenges.
His Majesty noted the convergence of views between the two countries on shared challenges, and the importance of enhancing cooperation and understanding.
For his part, the Bulgarian president said the latest round of the Aqaba Process meetings, hosted by Bulgaria, will cover important security issues such as countering terrorism and radicalisation, which are issues of concern in both the Balkan region and the middle East.
The Bulgarian president praised Jordan’s efforts, under the leadership of the King, to work towards ending the destruction in Gaza, increase the humanitarian response, and push for a political solution, stressing his country’s position in support of ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.
Recent Stories
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments
Saghir Khan receives Community Service Award
Wide space available to increase trade relations with US: Rizwan Sheikh
Hungary's 'illiberal' Orban, Israel's staunchest friend in the EU
USA sole bidder for 2031 Women's World Cup, UK set to host in 2035
AI could impact 40 percent of jobs worldwide: UN
Migrant boat sinking kills seven in Greece: coast guard
AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..
One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident
Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hails govt f ..
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big reduction in electricity tari ..
Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction in tariffs: Federal Minister ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Jordan's King, Bulgarian President discuss regional developments3 minutes ago
-
AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof nternational top star ..48 minutes ago
-
ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year1 hour ago
-
UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar1 hour ago
-
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official2 hours ago
-
Israel deploying further military reinforcements to Jenin2 hours ago
-
AI’s economic benefit massive but must be shared: UNCTAD3 hours ago
-
Critical medicines in Gaza start to run out: MSF3 hours ago
-
Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration3 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘MyDubai Communities’ digital platform, amplifying success of #MyDu ..3 hours ago
-
DFM to host third edition of MENA Capital Market Summit on May 6–74 hours ago
-
EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy5 hours ago