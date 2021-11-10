UrduPoint.com

Jordan’s Pavilion Sees Remarkable Turnout At Gulfood 2021

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Jordan’s pavilion at the Gulfood 2021 Exhibition, the region's biggest food and beverage packaging industry event held in Dubai from 7th to 9th November, witnessed a remarkable turnout, the Petra news Agency quoted Chairman of the Jordanian Exporters Association Ahmed Khudari as saying.

In a statement on Tuesday, Khudari gave a run down on the visitors’ wide interest in having a first-hand-look at the Jordanian products, noting that many local companies managed, through the exhibition, to gain access to new export markets and seal commercial partnerships with international suppliers.

Jordanian companies participating in the exhibition represent sectors of packaging, machinery, raw materials, industrial additives, sweets, dates, nuts, coffee, chocolate, snacks and Dead Sea products.

The 2021 edition of the exhibition brings together 1,250 exhibitors from 55 countries to showcase the latest smart innovations in the field of food manufacturing.

More Stories From Middle East

