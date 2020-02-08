UrduPoint.com
Jordan’s Prince El Hassan Bin Talal Is Guest Of Honour At ICGF 2020

13 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 09:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) Prince El Hassan bin Talal of Jordan, President and patron of the Arab Thought Forum, will be the guest of honour at the 9th International Government Communication Forum, ICGF, in Sharjah, where he will deliver a keynote address during the opening ceremony on 4th March 2020.

A writer and thinker, Prince El Hassan is a leading figure who supports regional causes and dedicates himself to development projects as well as social and humanitarian causes globally.

Organised by the International Government Communication Centre, IGCC, a subsidiary of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, SGMB, the two-day forum will be held under the patronage of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. High-profile government officials, local and international government communication experts and industry leaders from across the world will congregate at this annual event.

Having Prince El Hassan as the guest of honour aligns with Sharjah’s keenness to learn from leading Arab thinkers and achievers sharing their knowledge and expertise and benefit from their vast experiences, said Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, SMC.

Prince El Hassan believes that anything that may threaten the safety and dignity of an individual must be questioned and brought under the spotlight regardless of political or economic ramifications.

He has founded and is actively involved in several Jordanian and international institutes and committees. In Jordan, he established the Royal Scientific Society, the Higher Council for Science and Technology, the Royal Institute for Interfaith Studies, and launched El Hassan Youth Award in 1984.

Following the 11th Arab Summit Conference in 1981, he established the Arab Thought Forum, together with leading Arab thinkers, decision-makers and development experts. Based in the Jordanian capital of Amman, the forum is an independent, intellectual, pan-Arab non-government organisation, which dedicates itself to the study of the current situation in the Arab world, as well as develops projects that would lead to practical solutions on issues involving unity, security and socio-economic development.

Prince El Hassan established the Annual Bilad Al Sham Conference in 1978, the Royal Aal Al Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought in 1980, as well as the Triannual Conferences on the History and Archaeology of Jordan. He also established the Al al-Bayt University.

Featuring an extensive discussion agenda including panel discussions, inspirational speeches, workshops and interactive forums, the IGCF 2020 will also mark the launch of IGCF Learn, a new capacity-building platform offering multi-level multi-competency training, the organisers announced.

