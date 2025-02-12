Jordan’s public service centres boost government efficiency: Official

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Sameera Mohammed Al-Zou'bi, Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, has said that Jordan’s government service centres are transforming public sector efficiency and service quality.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Al-Zou'bi said the initiative is a key pillar of the country’s public sector modernisation plan.

Al-Zou'bi said the centres operate on four main principles: providing high-quality services, ensuring easy access in a single location, enhancing speed and efficiency, and leveraging advanced digital technologies.

She noted that seven out of the planned 15 centres are already operational in Irbid, Al Muqabalain, Queen Alia International Airport, Tafileh, Ma’an, and Aqaba. The government aims to complete the network by the end of 2025.

To measure and enhance service quality, the ministry uses multiple feedback channels, including citizen satisfaction platforms, service offices, the "B-Khedmetcom" (At Your Service) platform, a national call centre, and regular surveys.