Jordan’s Public Service Centres Boost Government Efficiency: Official
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 02:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Sameera Mohammed Al-Zou'bi, Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs at Jordan's Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, has said that Jordan’s government service centres are transforming public sector efficiency and service quality.
Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit 2025 (WGS), Al-Zou'bi said the initiative is a key pillar of the country’s public sector modernisation plan.
Al-Zou'bi said the centres operate on four main principles: providing high-quality services, ensuring easy access in a single location, enhancing speed and efficiency, and leveraging advanced digital technologies.
She noted that seven out of the planned 15 centres are already operational in Irbid, Al Muqabalain, Queen Alia International Airport, Tafileh, Ma’an, and Aqaba. The government aims to complete the network by the end of 2025.
To measure and enhance service quality, the ministry uses multiple feedback channels, including citizen satisfaction platforms, service offices, the "B-Khedmetcom" (At Your Service) platform, a national call centre, and regular surveys.
Recent Stories
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025
PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum
Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 2025
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
More Stories From Middle East
-
Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team6 minutes ago
-
Jordan’s public service centres boost government efficiency: Official6 minutes ago
-
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO21 minutes ago
-
World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 202521 minutes ago
-
Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'50 minutes ago
-
UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief50 minutes ago
-
Leaders, officials urge fostering culture of accelerating future readiness50 minutes ago
-
Hungarian capital investment in UAE reaches €35.8 million in 20241 hour ago
-
E& supports future of governments as Technology Partner at WGS 20251 hour ago
-
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Counc ..2 hours ago
-
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index2 hours ago
-
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capability building2 hours ago