Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) BEIRUT, 9th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Lebanese Parliament on Thursday elected General Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, as Lebanon's 14th President. His election marks the end of a presidential vacancy that lasted for more than two years, Lebanon's National news Agency (NNA) reported.

Aoun secured 99 votes in the parliamentary session, while 9 MPs cast blank ballots.