Joseph Aoun Elected President Of Lebanon
Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) BEIRUT, 9th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Lebanese Parliament on Thursday elected General Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, as Lebanon's 14th President. His election marks the end of a presidential vacancy that lasted for more than two years, Lebanon's National news Agency (NNA) reported.
Aoun secured 99 votes in the parliamentary session, while 9 MPs cast blank ballots.
