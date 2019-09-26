Journey of first Emirati astronaut to space a historic achievement: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, described the journey of the first Emirati astronaut to space as a historic achievement.

In her statement on the occasion of the arrival of the Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, at the International Space Station, she stressed that this achievement was accomplished due to the Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who empowered the Emirati people to lead in all areas.

She added that this Emirati success is also a positive message sent all Arab youth, noting that it will strengthen the confidence of the leadership in the Emirati youth and will help achieve the UAE’s promising future ambitions.

She pointed out that the UAE has begun a new era in its journey to the future, stressing that the participation of Al Mansoori in the "Zayed Ambition Mission" confirms the country’s keenness to start a new chapter in the global efforts to explore space.

It also reflects the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, she added.

Sheikha Fatima noted that this achievement is the outcome of years of hard work to empower Emiratis working in the UAE Space Programme to complete many dreams, affirming that the arrival of Al Mansoori at the space station will inspire people around the world.

The "Mother of the UAE," congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion, stressing that the Emirati people are making history, as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "This journey is a historic moment for the country and confirms that the UAE has entered the world of space exploration, thanks to its people."