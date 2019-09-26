UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journey Of First Emirati Astronaut To Space A Historic Achievement: Sheikha Fatima

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 04:15 PM

Journey of first Emirati astronaut to space a historic achievement: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, described the journey of the first Emirati astronaut to space as a historic achievement.

In her statement on the occasion of the arrival of the Emirati astronaut, Hazza Al Mansoori, at the International Space Station, she stressed that this achievement was accomplished due to the Founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who empowered the Emirati people to lead in all areas.

She added that this Emirati success is also a positive message sent all Arab youth, noting that it will strengthen the confidence of the leadership in the Emirati youth and will help achieve the UAE’s promising future ambitions.

She pointed out that the UAE has begun a new era in its journey to the future, stressing that the participation of Al Mansoori in the "Zayed Ambition Mission" confirms the country’s keenness to start a new chapter in the global efforts to explore space.

It also reflects the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, she added.

Sheikha Fatima noted that this achievement is the outcome of years of hard work to empower Emiratis working in the UAE Space Programme to complete many dreams, affirming that the arrival of Al Mansoori at the space station will inspire people around the world.

The "Mother of the UAE," congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on the occasion, stressing that the Emirati people are making history, as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said, "This journey is a historic moment for the country and confirms that the UAE has entered the world of space exploration, thanks to its people."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Lead Family All Arab

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meet ..

6 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori adds his name to 239 ISS visitor ..

6 minutes ago

Pacquiao promises to ‘put on a show’ for his K ..

20 minutes ago

Top economist Stiglitz sees 'significant slowdown' ..

8 minutes ago

Watchdog Says US-Made Bomb Used in Deadly Attack o ..

8 minutes ago

World Tourism Day to be celebrated in Islamabad to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.