Jubail Island Investment Company Awards AED200 Million Continuing Infrastructure Works Contract

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) Jubail Island Investment Company, JIIC, has awarded continuing infrastructure works contract worth more than AED200 million for Jubail Island to Gulf Contractors Company, GCC. The works are part of the 18-month-long contract to complete the infrastructure required for the remaining residential villages within Phase 1 of the AED5 billion project – Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail and Ain Al Maha.

An AED80 million contract for infrastructure works for the initial village and central loop road was previously awarded and announced in mid-December 2019. With overall infrastructure works on Jubail Island cumulatively amounting to approximately AED600 million, JIIC confirmed that works worth AED400 million are already underway.

The scope of the GCC contract comprises the construction of over 47.5 kilometres of internal roads in Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail and Ain Al Maha villages.

Infrastructure development, including electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, telecom and gas networks, as well as street lighting are within its ambit.

Speaking on the announcement, Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC, said, "Following the commencement of construction for the initial infrastructure works in early 2020, we are delighted to confirm the start of infrastructure works to complete the remaining Phase 1 villages on Jubail Island, demonstrating our dedicated commitment to on-time delivery of plots as early as Q3 2021."

Jubail Island is a designated freehold investment zone in Abu Dhabi that will comprise a mix of serviced plots, high-end and mid-range properties as well as retail, office park and F&B outlets.

The development will also feature spacious and well-appointed outdoor areas, including parks, walking tracks, kayaking stations and cycling routes for nature lovers and water sports enthusiasts.

