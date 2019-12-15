Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m infrastructure works contract

(@imziishan)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI,14th December 2019 (WAM) – Jubail Island Investment Company, JIIC, has awarded an AED80+ million infrastructure works contract for Jubail Island to Gulf Contractors Company, GCC. Works on the 18-month-long first infrastructure package have commenced on two of the six villages that are part of the AED5 billion project – Marfaa Al Jubail and Souk Al Jubail.

With overall infrastructure works on Jubail Island amounting to approximately AED600 million, JIIC confirmed that to date a total of AED120 million in infrastructure contracts have been approved.

The GCC contract scope comprises the construction of a three-kilometre public loop road circling around Souk Al Jubail to provide road connectivity and access to the neighbouring villages, and the construction of five kilometres of internal roads in Marfaa Al Jubail. Works also cover utility infrastructure development, including electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, telecom and gas networks, as well as street lighting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mounir Haidar, Managing Director of JIIC, said: "Following the completion of the enabling works, we are delighted to confirm the start of phase one of infrastructure works on Jubail Island, demonstrating our commitment to on-time delivery of plots as early as Q3 2021."

He added: "Due to our notable industry experience, coupled with the highest quality and construction standards, Jubail Island is well on track to emerge as the most desirable community in Abu Dhabi and will present an attractive investment opportunity for those with a keen eye for a quality portfolio.

Upon completion, the 400-hectare island will offer a unique natural setting in an unusually low-density community, surrounded by a wildlife conservation area."

Commenting on recent announcements, Haidar said: "We thank the Government of Abu Dhabi and Modon Properties for developing the Jubail Mangrove Park."

Once complete, the Jubail Mangrove Park will feature a host of facilities, including kayaking stations, a boardwalk with interactive educational lessons, a play area for children, viewing terraces for visitors to enjoy the stunning natural scenery, and a visitor’s centre that aims to raise awareness about mangrove trees and their environmental significance.

Jubail Island is a designated freehold Abu Dhabi investment zone that will comprise a mix of serviced plots, high-end and mid-range properties as well as retail, office park and F&B outlets.

The Jubail Island development is set to significantly enhance the island’s natural ecosystem through planting 25,000 new mangrove trees, as well as adding an extensive canal network, several lagoons and other new marine habitats that will provide an ideal home to multiple animal species. The development will also boast generous outdoor areas, and include parks, walking tracks, kayaking stations and cycling routes for nature lovers and water sports fans.