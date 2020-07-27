UrduPoint.com
Jubail Island Investment Company Awards AED86 Million Contract To Gulf Contractors Company

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Jubail Island Investment Company, JIIC, has awarded an AED86 million interchange contract for Jubail Island to Gulf Contractors Company, GCC. The scope of the project includes construction of a new highway interchange on Sheikh Khalifa Highway (E-12) in Abu Dhabi to provide public access to the first phase of community development on Jubail Island.

Spanning a duration of 18 months, the interchange work is slated for completion in August 2021. The new interchange will include dual-lane entrance and exit ramps, as well as a fully signalised bridge crossing over the highway to connect with the development’s internal roadway network.

With overall infrastructure works on Jubail Island amounting to approximately AED600 million, JIIC confirmed that to date infrastructure contracts valued at AED486 million have been approved and are currently underway.

