Jubail Island Investment Company Awards Marine Works Contract

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 23rd July 2019 (WAM) - Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has awarded an AED50+ million marine works contract for Jubail Island to National Marine Dredging Company.

Works on the eight-month-long marine channel package have already started. The scope comprises more than seven kilometres of widening and enhancing existing waterways designed to improve overall waterfront living experience, restore water circulation to previously stressed mangrove forests and to support the propagation of new forests. The contract also includes the planting of thousands of new mangrove trees.

Upon completion, the marine works will enhance the natural waterfront surrounding Jubail Island, dramatically improving the experience for residents and visitors and, most importantly will enhance environmental biodiversity of Jubail Island.

In May 2019, JIIC appointed Gulf Contractors Company (GCC) to execute enabling works for the AED5 billion project that are scheduled for completion in January 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Richard Russell, Chief Operations Officer of Lead Development – the development management firm overseeing Jubail Island, said: "With enabling and marine works having commenced on the island, we are well on track to hand over plots as early as mid-2021. The timely delivery of this showcase project as per the highest construction and environmental standards is our utmost priority."

Set to feature six villages – Marfa Al Jubail, Nad Al Dhabi, Seef Al Jubail, Ain Al Maha, Souk Al Jubail and Bed’a Al Jubail, Jubail Island is strategically located between Yas Island, Saadiyat Island and Abu Dhabi city, just 10 minutes away from the Abu Dhabi Corniche and a 50-minute drive from Dubai Marina. With plots available for sale since April 2019, the attractive investment zone offers easy access to several key attractions in the UAE capital.

