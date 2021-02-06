Jubilee Lab launches with virtual session bringing together talented young Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2021) The Jubilee Lab has officially launched on Saturday, marking the first phase of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations 2021, set to take place on March 14th of this year.

The Lab provides an interactive platform for young people to come forward with their ideas and propose bold and innovative solutions for the challenges at hand, transforming them into opportunities that support the UAE’s objectives for the next 50 years.

Jubilee Lab activities are scheduled to take place over three days, where more than 100 university students from the UAE – enrolled in UAE-based institutions or abroad – will meet virtually for four hours a day to propose and experiment with ideas, innovations, and solutions for the future.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, said, "As one of the innovative activities associated with the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations 2021, the Jubilee Lab fulfils the leadership’s directives to engage the youth in shaping the UAE’s future. The lab presents an interactive platform for talented young nationals to connect with one another and collaborate to find solutions for positive change. The end-goal is to motivate these leaders of the future and tap into their energy, potential, and creativity to ensure the UAE’s development and prosperity for the next 50 years."

"Day one of the Jubilee Lab will see participants explore and study the main challenges our communities are facing right now, supervised by design-thinking experts," he explained.

"Then on day two, they will propose alternatives and creative solutions to overcome these challenges, outlining a ‘Future Map’ to be discussed during the main event on March 14."

Organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, this third edition of the Mohamed bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations 2021 presents a new and innovative approach to enhance communication between the UAE’s leadership and its people, relying on interactive meetings – both virtual and in-person – to start and maintain a dialogue with the youth and encourage them to express their ideas and eventually come up with solutions to shape a better future.

This model was designed based on the findings of a study conducted with young people to gauge their vision for the UAE’s future agenda. The study concluded that it was necessary to take advantage of young people’s capabilities and engage them in shaping a bright future for the UAE.

The programme for the 2021 Majlis was designed to be a platform for dialogue with the youth about the future; it focuses on three Primary themes: A Changing World, which focuses on how to motivate young people to adapt to the rapid changes taking place around the world by acquiring the right skills to prepare them for the future. The second theme, New Opportunities, will shed light on new prospects for innovators and creators, while the third and final theme is The Next 50 Years, which highlights the youth’s pivotal role in sustaining the UAE’s progress and excellence throughout the next 50 years.