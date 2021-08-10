Judging committee of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 holds first meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The first judging committee meeting of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 was convened, following the launch of submissions for the award, which recognises individuals and entities who have made profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence.

During the virtual meeting, former President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, expressed his joy at being a member of the judging committee and said the "great responsibility" of the judging process can be guided by the example of the late Founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the values of the historic Document on Human Fraternity, signed by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

President of the Aladdin Project, Leah Pisar, expressed her "deep honour and humility" at being among the selected judges.

"At this key moment in history, the mission of this jury is all the more meaningful. I applaud the award’s founders for seizing on this moment to help make a tangible difference where it matters most," Pisar told fellow judges.

Judging committee member, José Ramos Horta, a Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of East Timor, said he was pleased to join this global initiative that aims to promote human fraternity worldwide. He praised the model provided by East Timor and neighbouring Indonesia, of promoting tolerance and fighting extremism.

Judging committee member and Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See Cardinal Michael Czerny said he looked forward "to cooperating with the committee to advance fraternity with all its human, social, and societal values," and to start the judging process and review nominations, which close on 1st December, 2021.

UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, thanked the HCHF for the opportunity to be part of the new chapter of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity and stressed the importance of the award’s mission to highlight and support humanitarian efforts.

The HCHF, which presents the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values around the world and fulfil the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.

Chairman of the Department of Culture Abu Dhabi and HCHF member, Mohamed Al Mubarak, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See and HCHF member, Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, and President of Al-Azhar University and HCHF meeting chairman, Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi, attended the first Judging Committee meeting, welcoming the new judges of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 on behalf of the HCHF.

On behalf of the Higher Committee, Cardinal Ayuso expressed thanks to the Pope and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar for trusting the HCHF "to promote and carry out, around the globe, initiatives to promote the values of human fraternity" including the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Professor Mahrasawi expressed gratitude to the Judging Committee on behalf of the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar. He also noted that the Grand Imam welcomes the global initiative of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, which aims to promote human fraternity values worldwide.

Al Mubarak said that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Patron of Human Fraternity, fully supports the committee’s work and is keen that it carries out its mission with integrity and full impartiality. He further noted that the UAE supports all the human fraternity initiatives and feels proud of the fact that His Holiness Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb, together chose Abu Dhabi to present the Document on Human Fraternity to the entire world.

Former Governor-General of Canada, Rt. Hon. Michaëlle Jean, a member of last year’s Judging Committee, was also in attendance. She called her time serving as a judge an "extraordinary adventure" and shared her experience with the new members. She commended the environment in which the former jury worked in 2021, noting that it helped the jury to identify the worthy recipients of the award.

Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) said, "Keenness to maintain the highest level of impartiality and integrity of the Judging Committee is an essential approach of the HCHF. To this end, the HCHF will provide all needed support for the Judging Committee members so that the award will go to its worthy recipient(s) who are an example and a source of inspiration to others to embrace peace and embody human fraternity values."

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam Ahmed el-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, where the two figures became the first honorary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The 2021 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honourees were United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and Latifa Ibn Ziaten, founder of the IMAD Association and an activist against extremism.

The nominations process for the 2022 award opened on 1st July, 2021, and will close on 1st December, 2021. The recipient(s) will be announced on 4th February, 2022.

Nominations can be made by qualified nominators through the official website of the Zayed Award of Human Fraternity, https://zayedaward.org/.