Judicial Department licenses a notary in Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) A new notary has joined the government notaries in Abu Dhabi Global Market courts, bringing their number to three. Approved by the Judicial Department to provide integrated legal services to the business community and companies registered in the global market, they would function in accordance with the terms of specialties and powers granted in the implementation of applicable laws and legislations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The notary public took the legal oath before Counsellor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in the presence of Linda Fitz-Allan, Registrar and CEO of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts, and Youssef Al-Hosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector at the Judicial Department.

Counsellor Youssef Al-Abri stressed that providing a distinguished experience for customers to access legal services easily, particularly for investors and companies in cooperation with strategic partners, supports the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enhances its position as an attractive destination for investments, in line with the visions of our wise leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the direct directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to develop the government excellence system to enhance global leadership.

He explained that granting licences to practise the notary profession to a number of employees of government agencies, companies, and law firms ensures easy access to services through multiple channels. This is in light of the digital transformation and the widespread use of modern technologies and their supportive role in providing a pioneering model in the judicial sector, in keeping with the successive developments and high growth rates in the economic sectors.

Counsellor Youssef Al-Abri indicated that the Judicial Department focuses on preparing and qualifying candidates to practise the profession of notary public, through specialised training programmes offered by the Abu Dhabi Judicial academy to provide them with knowledge to develop their skills and capabilities. They undergo the training programme successfully and get ready to practise the legal tasks entrusted to them in the authorities they belong to.