Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) AIM Congress has officially announced its partnership with Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar) as the "Lead Partner" for the Global Manufacturing Portfolio supported by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) at the 14th Edition of AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

AIM Congress, supported by over 400 local, regional, and international partners, serves as a premier platform for fostering collaboration and advancing economic development through investment.

The Congress aims to unify global efforts, enhance strategic cooperation, and highlight the pivotal role of investment in driving innovation, economic growth, and the sustainability of key industries.

The strategic partnership between AIM Congress and Julphar underscores a shared commitment to strengthening collaborative initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange, and accelerating sustainable growth and digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.

This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision to establish itself as a global hub for trade, manufacturing, and healthcare innovations, facilitating foreign direct investment (FDI) and reinforcing the country’s leadership in the pharmaceutical industry.

Basel Ziyadeh, CEO of Julphar, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “For over four decades, Julphar has been at the forefront of the pharmaceutical industry, setting benchmarks for excellence and innovation while playing a vital role in shaping the UAE’s pharmaceutical landscape.”

Ziyadeh added, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) and AIM Congress, to drive impactful developmental strategies, promote teamwork, and cultivate partnerships that enhance equitable access to high-quality healthcare solutions. This collaboration contributes significantly to strengthening global, regional, and national health security.”

Dawood Al-Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and Chairman of the AIM Congress Organising Committee, emphasised the importance of this partnership and its role in supporting AIM Congress objectives.

He pointed out that collaborating with a leading company like Julphar enhances efforts to develop the industrial sector and supports the summit’s vision of building a sustainable investment ecosystem that contributes to global economic development.

He also highlighted the vital role played by the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector in supporting national economies, strengthening healthcare security, and providing innovative solutions that improve quality of life. He noted that this partnership represents a strategic step towards advancing the pharmaceutical industry and attracting more investments to this crucial sector.

As one of the core portfolios of AIM Congress 2025, Global Manufacturing will focus on the theme: “From Industry 4.0 to 5.0: Leveraging Technology & Advancing Smart Factories.” The discussions will explore the transformation of manufacturing ecosystems, product innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

Key areas of focus include minimising manual processes, optimising resource utilisation, ensuring worker safety, and enhancing productivity and competitiveness. The portfolio will also address how advanced technologies enable companies to navigate future challenges and unforeseen disruptions in an evolving global landscape.

The Global Manufacturing portfolio highlights the pharmaceutical industry as a key force in innovation, leveraging smart manufacturing, data analytics, and automation to enhance quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

By adopting cutting-edge technologies from the Fifth Industrial Revolution, pharmaceutical manufacturers are improving productivity, accelerating research and development, and reducing waste—helping to meet the rising demand for affordable medicines while ensuring long-term sustainability.