Julphar Reports Net Profit Of AED40.5 Million In 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries PJSC (Julphar), announced a net profit of AED 40.5 million for 2024, supported by sustainable growth and operational efficiency, reflecting the company’s strong performance throughout the year.
Julphar recorded revenues of AED1.31 billion, achieving a 2.
7% growth compared to the same period last year and a 4% increase on a constant Currency basis. Operating profit before interest, taxes, and depreciation rose to AED144.9 million, driven by successful strategic initiatives.
The company achieved strong operating cash flows of AED245.6 million, compared to AED93.6 million in the previous year, thanks to effective working capital management and enhanced profitability
