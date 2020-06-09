Julphar resumes sales of products in Bahrain, Kuwait

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, otherwise known as Julphar, has announced that the company’s exports to Bahrain and Kuwait will resume again.

The announcement comes after the successful inspection of Julphar’s manufacturing facilities by the Gulf Health Council, GHC, and the Pharmaceutical & Herbal Medicine Registration & Quality Control Admin, Ministry of Health, State of Kuwait, Julphar said in a statement on Tuesday.

H.H. Sheikh Saqer Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board, Julphar, said, "We are very pleased to announce that, once again, more than 100 products will be registered and available within Bahrain and Kuwait. We would like to extend our thanks to the authorities for their continued guidance and support during our collaboration to implement further improvements in our manufacturing processes as per the recommendations highlighted in their report.

"We look forward to being able to serve patients in both countries once again, as well as further bolstering our long-standing relationships and efforts with all relevant Bahraini, Kuwaiti and regional authorities as our products continue to be successfully sold here and in 50 markets around the world.

"

Commenting on the lift, Dr. Essam Farouk, Chief Executive Officer at Julphar, said, "Ensuring patients are able to access the products and treatment they need is of the utmost importance to us and this resumption of sales marks the relaunch of our products in all GCC markets. Today is another great stride in the transformation that is underway at Julphar, which has the clear objective to restore our position as a regional pharmaceutical leader within three years."

In 2019, Julphar began its operational transformation including an internal restructure and a cutting-edge revamp of all quality processes. This included a key focus on the company’s quality assurance, regulatory and development activities steered by over 200 scientists, medical professionals and regulatory experts to ensure Julphar delivers impactful and accessible healthcare solutions that respond to the needs of people and governments across the region and beyond.